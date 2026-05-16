Cook Says Purpose Is Found In Service

"Our purpose is to serve humanity," Cook said, adding that he learned that lesson from Jobs.

"I went through a period of time that I was rudderless, where I thought I should be looking for my purpose." Cook said he "looked under every sheet, behind every door, and everywhere,” but “couldn't find it.”

“I thought, ‘Oh my God, there's something wrong with me. I can't find it,'" he claimed.

Jobs Helped Cook Find His Direction

Cook said his thinking changed after he met Jobs and joined Apple in 1998. He said he had "found a company that believed … its job was to serve humanity."

During the interview, Cook urged students to ask themselves, "What will be my gift?" every day. "Most of your gifts will never be money," he said. "They will be a gift of yourself and your passion — your way of changing the world, improving the world for other people."

At the University of Glasgow in 2017, the Apple chief had delivered similar advice, urging students to find the intersection between work they are passionate about and work that serves other people.

Apple Prepares For Post-Cook Era

Jobs also prepared Cook to lead Apple with independent judgment, seeking a smoother succession than the crisis-driven transitions Apple had seen before.

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