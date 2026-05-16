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Germany - January 24,2023: Smartphone with the OpenAI logo on the screen
May 16, 2026 4:09 AM 2 min read

OpenAI Merges ChatGPT And Codex, Taps Greg Brockman To Lead Product Strategy Ahead Of Potential IPO: Report

OpenAI is reportedly consolidating its core products under a unified structure, merging ChatGPT, its Codex AI coding agent and its developer-facing API into a single product team ahead of a potential initial public offering.

Brockman Takes Permanent Helm Of Product Strategy

OpenAI Sharpens Focus

The restructuring at OpenAI also comes ahead of a planned IPO filing, which could happen later this year.

Several senior executives left the company last month, including Bill Peebles, head of Sora; Srinivas Narayanan, chief technology officer of enterprise applications; and Kevin Weil, who led its AI workspace for scientists.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock

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