OpenAI is reportedly consolidating its core products under a unified structure, merging ChatGPT, its Codex AI coding agent and its developer-facing API into a single product team ahead of a potential initial public offering.
Brockman Takes Permanent Helm Of Product Strategy
OpenAI Sharpens Focus
The restructuring at OpenAI also comes ahead of a planned IPO filing, which could happen later this year.
Several senior executives left the company last month, including Bill Peebles, head of Sora; Srinivas Narayanan, chief technology officer of enterprise applications; and Kevin Weil, who led its AI workspace for scientists.
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