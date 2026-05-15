Trump's Nvidia Trades Trigger Ethics And National Security Questions

Warren criticized Trump in a post on X after newly released financial disclosure forms showed the president reported more than 3,700 transactions worth hundreds of millions of dollars during the first quarter of 2026.

"Trump brought the NVIDIA CEO on his trip to China to lobby Xi Jinping to buy advanced AI chips," Warren wrote on X. "The President’s corruption is a national security disaster."

According to the filings, Trump purchased between $1 million and $5 million in Nvidia stock on Feb. 10. Roughly one week later, Nvidia announced a significant chip agreement with Meta.

Separate disclosures also showed Trump acquired an additional $500,000 to $1 million in Nvidia shares shortly before the Commerce Department approved certain Nvidia chip sales to China.

Disclosure Forms Reveal Massive Trading Activity

The Office of Government Ethics filings list transaction ranges rather than exact figures, making the total scope difficult to determine precisely.

While some trades were labeled "unsolicited," the filings do not clarify whether Trump personally directed the transactions or whether they were managed through brokers or discretionary accounts.

The timing of the investments has intensified scrutiny over potential conflicts of interest, particularly as Trump continues to shape U.S. semiconductor and China trade policy.

OGE Declines To Clarify Trump Trading Details

When asked by Benzinga whether the trades reflected direct presidential activity, an OGE spokesperson declined to comment on specific disclosures, stating only that the agency remains committed to "transparency and citizen oversight."

However, Chinese government intervention has effectively halted all shipments.

Price Action: Nvidia shares closed Friday at $225.32, down 4.42% with the stock slipping an additional 0.40% to $224.41 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Edge Rankings places Nvidia in the 98th percentile for Growth, highlighting robust price trend across short, medium and long-term performance metrics.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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