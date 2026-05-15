From Ukraine To UK, Palantir's Global Military Dominance Faces New Resistance

Karp Pushes Back Against Germany's Resistance

Palantir CEO Alex Karp criticized Germany after senior officials signaled that the country's military does not plan to award contracts to the U.S. data analytics company.

Germany's Digital Minister Karsten Wildberger said he wants Europe to develop a long-term alternative to Palantir.

At the same time, Bundeswehr cyber chief Vice Admiral Thomas Daum raised concerns about granting industry staff access to national military databases, Business Insider reported on Thursday.

Karp argued that major global battlefields already rely on Palantir technologies and questioned Germany's reluctance to adopt the company despite its deep German connections through co-founder Peter Thiel and Karp's own academic background in Germany.

Palantir Highlights Ukraine Battlefield Role

Following meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Minister Mykhailo Fedorov in Kyiv, Karp praised Ukraine for building what he described as one of the world's most advanced military defense systems.

Karp said Palantir's software acts as an "operating system for war," helping Ukraine manage battlefield operations using real-time data and targeting systems.

He also urged European governments to adopt proven Ukrainian battlefield technologies rather than rely on what he described as untested defense products.

Governments Reevaluate Reliance On Palantir Systems

Palantir also faced renewed scrutiny in the U.K., where the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government replaced a refugee-housing platform originally built on Palantir's Foundry software with an internally developed system.

The department said the in-house replacement reduced operating costs by millions of pounds annually while improving flexibility and control over data and software code, BBC reported on Friday.

Former government technology adviser Terence Eden described the transition as an important step toward more "sovereign technology."

At the same time, BCS deputy president Emma Logan said external vendors like Palantir still provide valuable speed and expertise for urgent national projects.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the August 3, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 33 cents (Up from 16 cents YoY)

: 33 cents (Up from 16 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $1.81 billion (Up from $1.00 billion YoY)

: $1.81 billion (Up from $1.00 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 150.3x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $189.38. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Buy (Raises Forecast to $225.00) (May 6)

: Buy (Raises Forecast to $225.00) (May 6) Argus Research : Upgraded to Buy (Forecast $190.00) (May 6)

: Upgraded to Buy (Forecast $190.00) (May 6) RBC Capital: Underperform (Maintains Forecast to $90.00) (May 5)

PLTR Price Action: Palantir Technologies shares were down 0.19% at $133.47 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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