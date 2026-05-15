Broadcom Slides As Trump-Xi Summit Ends Without Chip Deal

• Broadcom stock is taking a hit today. What’s weighing on AVGO shares?

NVIDIA-China Expectations Fade After Summit

Although Washington authorized Nvidia to export H200 chips to China, Beijing has not formally approved shipments.

Danni Hewson, AJ Bell head of financial analysis, told the Wall Street Journal on Friday that investors had hoped the summit would yield positive developments that could further boost Nvidia's sales momentum.

However, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer later said Nvidia and semiconductor issues were not a primary focus during the summit discussions.

Global Chip Stocks Slide On Trade Uncertainty

The lack of progress triggered broad selling across semiconductor stocks globally.

The pullback interrupted a strong rally that had recently pushed AI-linked semiconductor stocks higher as investors poured money into companies tied to data-center infrastructure and artificial intelligence demand.

Export Controls Continue To Pressure AI Chip Trade

Washington continues restricting advanced semiconductor exports to China over concerns that the technology could support military applications or accelerate China's AI capabilities.

The restrictions have encouraged Beijing to strengthen domestic chip production and reduce reliance on U.S. technology suppliers.

Greer said China ultimately controls whether it buys Nvidia chips, adding that Chinese policymakers remain heavily focused on supporting domestic semiconductor development because they often view advanced U.S. technology as a competitive threat.

Broadcom shares remained in focus as investors evaluated the company's expanding AI partnerships, financing discussions tied to OpenAI, and bullish analyst expectations around long-term AI infrastructure demand.

OpenAI Chip Project Faces Financing Challenge

Reportedly, Broadcom's AI chip partnership with OpenAI hit an $18 billion financing hurdle tied to the first phase of chip production.

The report said Broadcom views Microsoft's purchase commitment as essential to ensuring repayment confidence, while OpenAI sees the project as critical to lowering long-term server costs and improving margins as it targets more than $200 billion in operational spending through 2029.

Broadcom Expands AI Infrastructure Partnerships

Bloomberg reported that Apollo Global Management and Blackstone are discussing a potential $35 billion financing package with Broadcom to support AI chip development.

Goldman Sachs Sees Long-Term AI Tailwinds

Goldman Sachs analyst James Schneider reiterated a Buy rating on Broadcom and maintained a $480 price forecast, according to The Street.

Schneider said the rise of "agentic AI" could significantly increase global token consumption as AI systems handle more search, shopping, travel, email and enterprise-related tasks.

He added that hyperscalers and large language model providers are likely to continue boosting AI infrastructure spending, creating favorable long-term demand conditions for semiconductor companies such as Broadcom.

AVGO Price Action: Broadcom shares were down 2.23% at $429.59 at publicataion on Friday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $442.36, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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