Now Nvidia may be getting a second chance. But China's AI market no longer looks the way it did before the chip war began.

Instead, the more important development may be what these companies are doing simultaneously.

China's AI Giants Aren't Choosing One Side

Over the past year, Alibaba, Tencent and ByteDance have all reportedly expanded testing and adoption of Huawei's Ascend AI chips as Beijing pushes harder for domestic AI self-sufficiency.

That creates a very different competitive dynamic from the one Nvidia dominated before export controls.

China's biggest tech firms no longer appear to be building around a single AI ecosystem. Instead, they increasingly look to be operating a dual-stack strategy — using Nvidia where possible while simultaneously developing long-term alternatives around Huawei.

That shift matters because Nvidia's historical dominance came from more than hardware performance. The company's CUDA software ecosystem became deeply embedded across AI development globally, creating enormous switching costs for customers.

But years of export restrictions may have forced Chinese firms to begin reducing that dependence.

Huawei's Biggest Victory May Already Have Happened

The original assumption behind U.S. export restrictions was that limiting Nvidia access would slow China's AI progress. Instead, the restrictions may have accelerated Huawei's rise into a strategically essential AI supplier.

Even if Nvidia regains partial market access, Chinese firms now have a strong incentive to ensure they are never again fully dependent on U.S. AI infrastructure.

That may be the biggest long-term change emerging from the AI chip war.

For Nvidia, the reopening of China could still represent billions in potential revenue. But the company may now face a different challenge: regaining ecosystem control in a market that increasingly views technological dependence itself as a risk.

The AI battle between Nvidia and Huawei is no longer simply about who sells more chips. It may increasingly be about who becomes indispensable to the future architecture of China's AI economy.

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