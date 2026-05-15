Chip Stocks Fall As Inflation Fears Trigger Profit-Taking

The broader chip sector also came under pressure after a hotter-than-expected Consumer Price Index inflation reading sent the PHLX Semiconductor Index down more than 3%.

Inflation Fears Weigh On High-Growth AI Stocks

U.S. stock futures moved lower as persistent inflation concerns and geopolitical uncertainty following the Trump-Xi summit pressured richly valued technology and semiconductor names tied to artificial intelligence.

The sell-off came after months of outsized gains fueled by surging enthusiasm around AI infrastructure, hyperscale data center expansion and next-generation chip demand.

US-China AI Chip Restrictions Stay In Focus

Ongoing U.S.-China tensions surrounding advanced AI chip exports continued to weigh on NVIDIA and other semiconductor companies with exposure to China.

The issue returned to focus after NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang joined President Donald Trump's Beijing delegation, where technology trade and market access remained key discussion points.

Although Trump said he would push for broader access for U.S. companies in China, NVIDIA recently indicated that China-compliant versions of its AI chips still have not received approval for commercial sales in the country.

The restrictions have already significantly reduced China's contribution to NVIDIA's revenue.

AI Infrastructure Boom Continues To Support Long-Term Outlook

In April, Sid Choraria of SC Marwar Capital said accelerating earnings growth and massive AI infrastructure spending continue to underpin long-term bullishness across semiconductor stocks.

He added that rising corporate profits and expanding operating cash flows continue supporting investor confidence in semiconductor leaders such as NVIDIA and Broadcom, despite increasingly elevated valuations.

Price Action

In Friday premarket trading, NVIDIA fell 2.84% to $229.05, Broadcom declined 2.79% to $427.50, Super Micro Computer dropped 3.36% to $31.92, Marvell Technology slid 5.25% to $173.00 and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing lost 3.08% to $404.87, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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