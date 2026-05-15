On the “Core Memory” podcast with tech journalists Ashlee Vance and Kylie Robison, on Wednesday, Wang addressed the claims that Meta has been aggressively recruiting top AI researchers from competitors, allegedly offering up to $100 million.

He dismissed the idea that these researchers were primarily driven by financial incentives. “I think it’s like an incorrect assumption to think that, like the researchers are just money motivated or anything,” Wang said.

Wang emphasized that the recruits were attracted by other factors, such as the opportunity to have a large amount of computing power at their disposal. “People joined because there was high compute per researcher, so they could make more progress than maybe they would be able to make it wherever they were before,” he explained.

Wang also stressed the importance of showing recruits that Meta genuinely cared about their specific research directions. “And it was a very individualized recruiting process,” he added.

In June, Meta invested $14.3 billion in Alexandr Wang’s Scale AI and appointed him to lead its SuperIntelligence Lab.

Meta’s Intense AI Talent Recruitment

Chen revealed that the competition for top AI talent has become so fierce that CEO Mark Zuckerberg personally delivered homemade soup to researchers he hoped to recruit from OpenAI. Chen said Meta Platforms spends around $10 billion annually on AI talent and has aggressively targeted OpenAI employees, though several of his direct reports declined Meta's offers.

In October, Meta hired Andrew Tulloch, co-founder of Mira Murati‘s AI startup Thinking Machines Lab. Tulloch reportedly accepted a compensation package worth up to $1.5 billion over six years after Meta failed to acquire the startup and instead targeted several of its employees for recruitment.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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