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The Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy heads its 5th annual Black Tie Ball
May 15, 2026 12:23 AM 3 min read

Jim Cramer Reacts To Boeing Stock Pullback Despite Trump's China Jet Order: 'Very Good Down Ten'

Cramer Sees Boeing Drop As Opportunity

The "Mad Money" host wrote on X, "Boeing is very good down ten," referring to the roughly $10-to-$11 drop in the stock after China agreed to buy 200 Boeing aircraft. The announcement sent Boeing shares down more than 4%, as investors had expected a much larger order.

Details of the agreement were not immediately available, including delivery timing or aircraft types, although the number was far below the expected package. Bloomberg News reported in March that the deal package could include as many as 500 737 Max jets.

China Order Falls Below Market Hopes

"One thing he agreed to today, he’s going to order 200 jets … 200 big ones," Trump said on Fox News' "Hannity," referring to Xi. The order would be Boeing's first from China since Trump's 2017 Beijing trip, when China agreed to buy 300 Boeing jets.

Boeing Recovery Remains Central Focus

Benzinga’s Edge Rankings place Boeing stock in the 65th percentile for quality and the 25th percentile for value, reflecting its mixed performance in both areas. The stock offers a favorable Price Trend across ‘Short’, ‘Medium’, and ‘Long’ term.

Price Action: On Thursday, Boeing stock fell 4.73% to close at $229.21, recovering 0.30% in after-hours trading. On a year-to-date basis, the stock was up 0.63%, as per Benzinga Pro.

Photo courtesy: katz / Shutterstock.com

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