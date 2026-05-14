What's Going On With CoreWeave Stock Today?

The new offering allows teams to run AI workloads at scale on existing CoreWeave infrastructure or through a serverless runtime via Weights & Biases.

The stock's gains also come as the technology sector outperforms the broader market, rising 1.29%.

Technical Analysis

Currently, CoreWeave’s stock price stands at $116.03, which is 0.6% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $117.48. The stock is performing well above its 50-day SMA of $97.85, indicating strong short-term momentum, but it is also 19.3% above that level, suggesting a solid upward trend.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.34, indicating neutral momentum and suggesting the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. This positioning allows for potential upward movement if market conditions remain favorable.

Key Resistance : $125.00 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall.

: $125.00 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $103.00 — a level where buyers previously stepped in.

CoreWeave is outperforming its sector, with a 4.24% increase compared to the technology sector’s 1.29% gain today. This performance highlights the company’s strong positioning within a sector that has seen a 30-day performance increase of 21.05% and a 90-day increase of 28.32%.

The technology sector is currently ranked first among all sectors, reflecting robust investor interest and growth potential. CoreWeave’s advancements in AI infrastructure are likely contributing to its strong performance relative to the sector.

CoreWeave is a modern cloud infrastructure company that offers Nvidia GPUs and other essential AI hardware with optimized efficiency to handle the most demanding AI training and inference workloads. Its cloud platform supports the development and use of foundational large language models and the delivery of next-generation AI applications to meet the growing global demand for AI.

The launch of CoreWeave Sandboxes is particularly significant because it addresses a critical gap in AI research workflows, enabling teams to run complex tasks without extensive infrastructure management. This positions CoreWeave as a key player in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

CoreWeave is slated to provide its next financial update on August 11, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 121 cents (Down from 27 cents)

: 121 cents (Down from 27 cents) Revenue Estimate: $2.56 billion (Up from $1.21 billion)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $136.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Cantor Fitzgerald : Overweight (Raises Target to $167.00) (May 11)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $167.00) (May 11) Barclays : Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $120.00) (May 11)

: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $120.00) (May 11) Macquarie: Outperform (Raises Target to $140.00) (May 8)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for CoreWeave, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 85.4) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: CoreWeave’s Benzinga Edge signal indicates strong momentum, suggesting the stock is currently performing well relative to its peers. This positive momentum, combined with the company’s innovative offerings, positions it favorably in the market.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because CRWV carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

CRWV Stock Price Activity: CoreWeave shares were up 4.30% at $116.10 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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