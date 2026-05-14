Cerebras CEO Warns US Chip Manufacturing Catch-Up Could Take 15 Years

Cerebras Taps Public Markets To Fund AI Expansion

Feldman told CNBC on Thursday that Cerebras had reached a stage where going public made sense as the company scales rapidly in the AI computing sector.

He described the IPO as the right approach to fund Cerebras' next phase of growth, adding that the company sees AI reshaping industries ranging from enterprise data processing to broader business operations.

According to Feldman, the AI industry is still in the early stages of a much larger transformation.

Cerebras Builds Large-Scale AI Computing Systems

Feldman said Cerebras focuses on building large AI computing systems powered by custom silicon designed to process massive AI models more efficiently.

He described the company's processor as one of the largest chips ever developed in the semiconductor industry.

He said the design allows Cerebras systems to process more information in less time while consuming less power.

Feldman Sees Long-Term Challenges In U.S. Chip Manufacturing

Feldman described efforts to expand advanced semiconductor manufacturing in the United States as a long-term geopolitical and infrastructure challenge that could take 10 to 15 years to develop at scale.

He said advanced chip manufacturing depends on deeply integrated supply chains, specialized infrastructure, and massive capital investment that cannot be replicated quickly.

Feldman also argued that many companies have attempted to replicate large-scale computing architectures and semiconductor ecosystems over the years, but struggled to match established industry leaders.

In discussing future computing trends, Feldman said space-based AI computing could eventually become viable because large-chip systems may offer advantages in orbital environments.

However, he described the transition as another decade-long project.

CBRS Price Action: Cerebras Systems shares were up 90.28% at $352.01 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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