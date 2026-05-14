AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile Join Forces To Reduce Dead Zones

The three telecom giants have agreed in principle to help each other reduce wireless dead zones across the U.S.

All three companies will pool spectrum resources to boost capacity and improve coverage, particularly in rural areas. The partnership will expand mobile access through joint investments in satellite-enabled direct-to-device (D2D) technology.

The companies said the collaboration should give customers a more seamless wireless experience in remote and underserved regions.

AT&T Stock Technical Analysis: Momentum And Key Support Levels

Currently, AT&T’s stock is trading at $24.77, which is approximately 4.2% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $25.81. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is below its signal line, indicating fading momentum, suggesting that the stock may struggle to maintain upward pressure unless it can reclaim that baseline.

The stock has experienced a decline of 6.47% over the past 12 months, reflecting a challenging year. Key resistance is identified at $29.50, a level where rebounds may stall, while key support lies at $23.50, where buyers previously stepped in.

Communication Services Sector Strength Vs AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T is currently underperforming its sector, with a daily gain of 0.10% compared to the Communication Services sector’s 0.99% increase. The sector ranks second among all sectors today, indicating strong overall performance, with a 30-day gain of 1.17% and a 90-day gain of 2.92%.

Despite the positive sector performance, AT&T’s stock is lagging, suggesting that specific company challenges may be impacting its ability to capitalize on broader trends.

AT&T Business Overview And Wireless Revenue Mix

The wireless business contributes nearly 70% of AT&T’s revenue. The company is the third-largest U.S. wireless carrier, connecting 74 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 14% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity.

AT&T’s recent joint venture with T-Mobile and Verizon is significant as it aims to enhance connectivity in underserved areas, which aligns with the company’s strategy to improve customer experience and expand its market reach. This collaboration could strengthen AT&T’s position in the competitive telecommunications landscape.

AT&T Earnings Preview And Analyst Price Targets

AT&T Inc. is slated to provide its next financial update on July 22, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 59 cents (Up from 54 cents)

: 59 cents (Up from 54 cents) Revenue Estimate : $31.80 billion (Up from $30.80 billion)

: $31.80 billion (Up from $30.80 billion) Valuation: P/E of 8.1x (Indicates value opportunity)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $29.61. Recent analyst moves include:

BNP Paribas : Neutral (Lowers Target to $26.00) (April 23)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $26.00) (April 23) Scotiabank : Sector Perform (Lowers Target to $31.00) (April 23)

: Sector Perform (Lowers Target to $31.00) (April 23) Scotiabank: Sector Perform (Raises Target to $31.50) (April 1)

Top ETFs Holding AT&T Stock And Passive Flow Risk

Significance: Because T carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

T Stock Price Activity: At&t shares were up 0.12% at $24.77 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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