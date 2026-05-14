What Is Going On With Marvell Tech Stock On Thursday?

China Exposure And AI Policy Headlines Drive Attention

Marvell shares gained alongside semiconductor peers as investors monitored fresh U.S.-China AI policy developments and their potential impact on the broader chip supply chain.

China contributed 36% of Marvell's fiscal 2025 revenue, down from 43% in fiscal 2024 and 2023, according to the company's annual filing.

The latest focus on China followed reports that NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang joined President Donald Trump's China delegation after Trump personally invited him.

NVIDIA later confirmed that Huang attended the trip at the administration's request.

At the same time, uncertainty around AI chip exports to China remained elevated after NVIDIA said U.S.-approved chips still had not received clearance for sale in China.

Google Partnership Strengthens AI Positioning

Marvell gained additional momentum from its growing role in AI infrastructure through its partnership with Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google.

Google is working with Marvell on AI-focused chips, including a memory processing unit and advanced Tensor Processing Units designed to improve AI workload efficiency and reduce dependence on NVIDIA GPUs.

The partnership also supports Google's broader expansion of its TPU ecosystem, including rising cloud AI demand and reported collaborations with Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) .

Analysts view Marvell as an important supplier of high-speed networking and connectivity products used in cloud computing, AI systems, and data centers.

BofA Raises Forecast On Expanding AI Networking Demand

BofA Securities raised its price forecast on Marvell to $200 from $125 while maintaining a Buy rating, citing a larger long-term AI networking opportunity.

The firm increased its forecast for the AI networking market between 2026 and 2030, expecting the total addressable market to expand from roughly $6 billion to $14 billion.

BofA said Ethernet transceivers would account for most of that growth, while co-packaged optics would contribute a smaller portion.

Analysts at the firm highlighted Marvell's strong position in high-speed optical networking products, noting the company supplies digital signal processors, amplifiers, and laser drivers used in advanced networking systems.

BofA estimated Marvell could maintain a 60% to 70% market share in next-generation 800G and 1.6T networking products, potentially creating more than $1.2 billion in additional opportunities for its DSP business.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Marvell Technology, Inc. Common Stock is set to report earnings on May 27, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 76 cents (Up from 62 cents YoY)

: 76 cents (Up from 62 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $2.40 Billion (Up from $1.90 Billion YoY)

: $2.40 Billion (Up from $1.90 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 58.0x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $130.44. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Buy (Raises Forecast to $195.00) (May 4)

: Buy (Raises Forecast to $195.00) (May 4) Stifel : Buy (Raises Forecast to $140.00) (April 16)

: Buy (Raises Forecast to $140.00) (April 16) Oppenheimer: Outperform (Raises Forecast to $170.00) (April 15)

MRVL Stock Price Activity: Marvell Technology shares were up 4.15% at $185.33 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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