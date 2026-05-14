Arm Holdings Tech Rally Takes Breather As Investors Weigh Supply Chain Risks

The pullback follows a recent semiconductor rally fueled by U.S.-China developments.

The latest policy news has kept AI and chip supply chains in the spotlight, including renewed attention to export controls and market access following Jensen Huang‘s attendance at President Donald Trump's China delegation meetings in Beijing. Separately, Arm's latest annual filing showed China accounted for 17% of fiscal 2025 revenue, down from 21% in fiscal 2024 and 24% in fiscal 2023.

Technical Analysis

Arm is still extended above its major trend gauges, which is why a premarket dip can read more like “cooling off” than “trend break” unless key levels start failing. The stock is trading 4.7% above its 20-day SMA ($203.56), 30% above its 50-day SMA ($163.95), and more than 48% above its 200-day SMA ($143.48), keeping the longer-term trend firmly pointed up.

Momentum, however, is where the tone has softened: MACD is below its signal line, and the histogram is negative, suggesting upside pressure is fading from the prior upswing unless buyers can reassert control. Structurally, the bullish crossover stack remains intact (20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA), and the golden cross that formed in April (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) continues to support the bigger-picture uptrend.

Key Resistance: $237.50 — near the top of the recent range and just below the $239.50 52-week high, a zone where rebounds can stall

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 29, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 35 cents (Flat from 35 cents YoY)

: 35 cents (Flat from 35 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $1.26 Billion (Up from $1.05 Billion YoY)

: $1.26 Billion (Up from $1.05 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 260.2x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $217.21 across 45 analysts (range: $120.00 to $326.00). Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Overweight (Raises Target to $250.00) (May 8)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $250.00) (May 8) TD Cowen : Buy (Raises Target to $265.00) (May 7)

: Buy (Raises Target to $265.00) (May 7) RBC Capital: Outperform (Raises Target to $260.00) (May 7)

Price Action

ARM Stock Price Activity: ARM Holdings shares were down 3.62% at $213.21 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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