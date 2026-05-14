SoftBank Could Turn OpenAI Into Rocket Fuel For Stargate And Robotics

OpenAI Stake Becomes Financial Firepower

During the company's earnings call, a SoftBank executive acknowledged that using OpenAI holdings as collateral was firmly on the table, saying: "Financing with OpenAI assets like a margin loan is possible. We could do that."

The comment offers one of the clearest signs yet that SoftBank is increasingly viewing OpenAI not just as an investment, but as a financial engine capable of powering the company's broader AI ambitions.

Stargate And Robotics Expansion

The company also recently unveiled what it called the "World’s largest integrated power and data center campus" in Ohio. A SoftBank executive said the project's planned 10-gigawatt power capacity is "equivalent or exceeding metropolitan Tokyo’s average power demand."

SoftBank's AI Leverage Strategy

Rather than trimming holdings to fund those ambitions, SoftBank appears more focused on keeping exposure to AI upside intact.

"If you sell assets, you would lose upside from the assets," a SoftBank executive said while discussing financing strategy.

That philosophy marks a notable shift for a company historically known for monetizing major holdings during volatile periods. This time, SoftBank appears willing to lean harder into leverage while betting that AI valuations — especially OpenAI's — continue climbing.

The company revealed OpenAI's valuation had climbed from $150 billion in 2024 to $730 billion earlier this year.

SoftBank executives made little effort to hide the scale of their ambitions. "We aim to become the number one ASI platform provider," one executive said, adding later that "the AI revolution just launched, just started."

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