Concorde Bets On AI-Powered Security Expansion With New Contract, Stock Rallies

AI-Powered Security Solutions Drive New Contract Wins

The recent contracts reflect the company’s strength in technology-driven security solutions, combining mobile command capabilities and AI-powered monitoring.

These agreements, which cover services across various sectors in Singapore, are expected to enhance operational performance and expand the company’s market presence.

Under the terms of the engagement, the security solutions company will deploy its i-Guarding suite of smart security solutions, including its flagship i-Facility Sprinter (IFS) mobile command center, the solar-powered i-FlexCam (IFC), and autonomous i-Facility Robot (IFR) patrol units, within an integrated security ecosystem.

Management Highlights Technology-First Expansion Strategy

Alan Chua, Co-CEO and Chairman of Concorde International Group, commented: “Winning these contracts demonstrates the strength of our technology-first approach. Our IFS mobile security model provides a replicable and sustainable blueprint that will support our expansion into adjacent markets, further establishing the company as a leader in technology-enabled security solutions.”

Concorde International Technical Analysis

YOOV Price Action: Concorde Intl shares were up 114.03% at $1.46 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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