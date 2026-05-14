TSMC Sees AI Replacing Smartphones As Main Growth Engine

Taiwan Semiconductor Deputy Co-COO Kevin Zhang said at the company’s 2026 Taiwan Technology Symposium in Hsinchu that AI development has advanced much faster than expected and is now reshaping the global technology industry.

Zhang said smartphones drove semiconductor growth over the past decade, but AI will lead the next wave of expansion, Focus Taiwan reported on Thursday.

According to Zhang, AI and high-performance computing applications could account for 55% of the global semiconductor market by 2030, while smartphones may contribute 20%, followed by automotive and Internet of Things applications at 10% each.

Taiwan Semiconductor Analyst Outlook

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $420.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Overweight (Raises forecast to $470.00) (April 22)

: Overweight (Raises forecast to $470.00) (April 22) DA Davidson : Buy (Maintains forecast to $450.00) (April 17)

: Buy (Maintains forecast to $450.00) (April 17) Needham: Buy (Raises forecast to $480.00) (April 16)

Technical Analysis

From a trend perspective, TSM remains in clear control: the stock is trading 3.1% above its 20-day SMA ($393.43), 11% above its 50-day SMA ($365.38), and 30% above its 200-day SMA ($312.04). That spacing typically signals strong longer-term momentum, even if the stock is due for periodic pullbacks.

The moving-average structure is also constructive, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA (bullish) and a golden cross in June 2025 (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) reinforcing the longer-term uptrend bias. In practical terms, dips that hold above the intermediate trend gauges (50-day/100-day area) often get treated as buy-the-dip opportunities in this type of tape.

Momentum is the one area that looks less clean right now: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to upside pressure cooling versus the prior upswing. For non-technicians, MACD is a way to judge whether momentum is strengthening or fading—being below the signal line suggests buyers may need a fresh push to restart the prior pace.

Key Resistance : $414.50 — a nearby ceiling just below the $420.00 52-week high zone where rallies can stall

: $414.50 — a nearby ceiling just below the $420.00 52-week high zone where rallies can stall Key Support: $360.50 — a prior buyer-defense area that sits near the broader 50-day/100-day trend region on the chart

Taiwan Semiconductor Top ETF Exposure

TSM Price Action: Taiwan Semiconductor shares were up 1.36% at $405.24 during premarket trading on Thursday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $420.00, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock