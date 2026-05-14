Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) criticized the growing influence of ultra-wealthy tech leaders as President Donald Trump's high-profile visit to China placed Silicon Valley's biggest names and their economic power at the center of global diplomacy and AI debate.

Sanders Questions AI Wealth Concentration

He wrote, "Net worths of the AI oligarchs joining Trump on his trip to China…" and questioned whether they are concerned about AI-driven job losses.

"Do you think they're losing sleep over the millions of jobs AI could replace?" Sanders asked.

Trump China Trip Draws Tech Heavyweights

Trump arrived in China on Wednesday for talks with President Xi Jinping focused on trade, tariffs, artificial intelligence, rare earths and broader geopolitical tensions.

Collectively, the firms represent about $16.4 trillion in market capitalization, underscoring the scale of corporate influence accompanying the visit.

Nvidia, Chips And US-China AI Rivalry

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang joined the delegation during a stop in Alaska, highlighting the company's central role in global AI chip supply chains and ongoing U.S. export restrictions to China.

Musk traveled aboard the presidential aircraft, while Cook was present in Beijing during the visit.

AI Growth Collides With Job Cuts

The trip comes as layoffs accelerate across the tech sector.

Layoffs.fyi reports more than 108,000 tech job cuts so far in 2026, while Challenger, Gray & Christmas said U.S. employers announced over 83,000 layoffs in April alone.

Analysts say companies are simultaneously investing heavily in AI infrastructure while reducing workforce costs, intensifying concerns that automation is reshaping employment at scale.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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