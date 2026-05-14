Trump Mobile Finally Starts Shipping $499 T1 Smartphones After Months Of Delays

Trump Mobile has started delivering its long-delayed $499 T1 smartphones to customers after repeated postponements, while continuing to face questions over manufacturing claims and political scrutiny tied to the Trump-branded venture.

Shipments Finally Begin After Delays

The company confirmed Wednesday that pre-ordered T1 devices are now being shipped, months after the phone was originally expected to launch in August and later pushed to October and then this week.

"Phones that were pre-ordered are starting to be delivered to customers this week," Trump Mobile CEO Pat O'Brien said in a statement to Reuters.

He added that delays stemmed from extended development and testing to ensure component quality.

Specs And Pricing Of The T1 Smartphone

The gold-colored T1 features a 6.78-inch display, Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Snapdragon processor, triple-camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery.

It runs on Android and is priced at $499.

The company did not disclose total pre-orders or shipments, saying the figures were withheld for competitive reasons.

It added that the remaining orders are expected to ship within the coming weeks.

MVNO Push And $47.45 Monthly Plan

Launched last year under the Trump Organization through a licensing deal, Trump Mobile also operates as a mobile virtual network operator, using existing carrier infrastructure.

Its monthly service is priced at $47.45, a reference to Donald Trump being both the 45th and 47th U.S. president.

Scrutiny Over Manufacturing And Ethics

The rollout has drawn criticism from ethics experts and lawmakers over potential conflicts of interest tied to the Trump name while the president is in office.

A White House spokesperson told the publication that there were no conflicts, noting Trump's assets are held in a trust managed by his children.

Analysts have also questioned early allegations that the phone would be "built in the United States." O'Brien later stated that the devices are "assembled in the U.S.," with broader domestic manufacturing goals still in development.

The White House and Trump Mobile did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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