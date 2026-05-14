Anthony Scaramucci says his brief but controversial tenure in President Donald Trump's first White House term nearly destroyed his marriage.

Scaramucci Says Trump White House Role Triggered Marriage Crisis

Speaking candidly in a video shared on X, the SkyBridge Capital founder and former White House communications director revealed that his decision to join Trump's administration created severe strain with his wife, Deidre, who strongly opposed the move.

"We almost got divorced when I was in the White House," Scaramucci said, adding that his wife "really didn't want me to go work for him."

He suggested her disdain for Trump was profound, joking that she "probably hates Trump almost as much as Melania hates him."

Anthony Scaramucci On Why Marriage Shouldn't Be Disposable

Despite nearing divorce, Scaramucci said he and his wife ultimately chose reconciliation over separation.

"I'm a big believer that your relationships shouldn't be transactional," he said. "One thing they should not be, in my opinion, is disposable."

He noted that lasting relationships require effort, forgiveness and commitment, even after serious mistakes or hardship.

Broken Bone Analogy Reflects Stronger Marriage After Crisis

Scaramucci compared repairing a damaged marriage to healing a broken bone, arguing that properly rebuilding after hardship can create greater resilience.

"When a bone breaks … it generally gets a lot stronger and more durable," he said.

Reflecting on their journey, Scaramucci said the challenges ultimately strengthened his marriage, adding, "No marriage is perfect and every marriage is a work in progress."

Who Is Anthony Scaramucci? Former Trump Aide And Investor

Nicknamed "The Mooch," Scaramucci served just 11 days as White House communications director during President Donald Trump's first term before his dismissal, a famously short tenure that popularized the phrase "a Scaramucci" as shorthand for a brief period in office.

Prior to founding SkyBridge Capital in 2005, Scaramucci co-established Oscar Capital Management, which was later acquired by Neuberger Berman in 2001.

He also spent part of his early professional career in Goldman Sachs' private wealth management division.

Originally from Long Island, New York, Scaramucci holds an economics degree from Tufts University and later earned his law degree from Harvard Law School.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates his fortune at approximately $150 million.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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