DeSantis Praises Tesla While Rejecting Mandates

DeSantis was responding to a user who said his family had bought five Model Ys mainly because of Tesla's Full Self-Driving software, not because they cared about electric cars. The exchange followed another DeSantis response to a Tesla enthusiast who said some friends no longer touch the steering wheel because of the latest version of FSD.

Tesla Wins Buyers Through Tech Appeal

In a separate post, DeSantis noted that Tesla's success is "exactly how the market should work," arguing that vehicles should win over consumers through technology, safety and performance rather than government rules.

His comments came after a Cybercab was spotted in Miami, prompting DeSantis to say he was interested in seeing how the autonomous vehicle performs on city streets and how local residents respond.

FSD Growth Supports Tesla Loyalty Push

The EV-maker last month reported that active FSD subscriptions reached 1.28 million in the first quarter, up 51% from a year earlier, as the company leaned further into autonomy as a growth driver.

Tesla has also reclaimed the top spot in U.S. automotive brand loyalty, with 61.1% of owners returning to the brand as of February 2026, according to S&P Global Mobility data cited in industry reports.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla stock offers average Momentum, but poor Value. The stock does provide a favorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long term.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 2.73% higher at $445.27 on Wednesday, adding another 0.66% in after-market trading. The stock is within its 52-week trading range of $273.21 to $498.82, up 1.64% year-to-date in 2026.

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