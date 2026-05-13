Legendary Apple Inc. co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs once reflected on mortality, purpose and decision-making, arguing that awareness of death can sharpen life choices and help people focus on what truly matters.

Death As A Daily Decision Filter

In June 2005, speaking at Stanford University's 114th commencement, Jobs described starting each morning by asking whether he would want to do what was planned for the day if it were his last.

"Whenever the answer has been ‘No' for too many days in a row, I know I need to change something," Jobs said.

He argued that thinking about death strips away fear, ego and outside expectations, leaving only what is important.

"Remembering that I’ll be dead soon is the most important tool I’ve ever encountered to help me make the big choices in life," he said.

A Personal Encounter With Mortality

Jobs also recounted being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, when doctors initially warned he might have only months to live.

He later learned it was a rare, treatable form of cancer. The experience, he said, made the concept of death more concrete.

"No one wants to die," Jobs said, adding, "yet death is the destination we all share."

Death As Life's ‘Change Agent'

Rather than viewing mortality as purely negative, Jobs described it as essential to renewal.

He called death life's "single best invention," saying it clears away the old to make room for the new.

He urged students not to live according to others' expectations. "Don't let the noise of others' opinions drown out your own inner voice," he said.

Jobs' Cancer Battle, Apple CEO Exit And Tim Cook Succession

Jobs died on Oct. 5, 2011, at his home in Palo Alto, California.

He had stepped down as Apple CEO on Aug. 24, 2011, about six weeks before his death, after a yearslong battle with pancreatic cancer.

Jobs was first diagnosed with the disease in 2003. After initially delaying treatment, he underwent surgery in 2004 to remove a tumor.

The cancer later returned, fueling years of speculation about his health. He eventually underwent a liver transplant and intermittently took medical leave from Apple during his illness.

During this period, then–Chief Operating Officer Tim Cook repeatedly stepped in to run the company. Cook also reportedly offered part of his liver to Jobs, an offer Jobs declined.

In January 2011, Jobs took another medical leave of absence. By August, he formally resigned as CEO of Apple, the company he co-founded with Steve Wozniak in 1976.

Cook succeeded him as chief executive and has led Apple since.

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