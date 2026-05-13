A co-founder of the company is buying the dip with shares at five-year lows.

• HubSpot stock is showing downward pressure. Where are HUBS shares going?

HubSpot Founder Buys The Dip

HubSpot co-founder and current Chief Technology Officer Dharmesh Shah recently bought 10,000 HubSpot shares for $1.8 million, as tracked by the Benzinga Insider Trades page.

Shah took to social media to share details about his purchase and why he believes in the future of the company.

"It's been a while since I've bought HubSpot shares (I think it was back in 2022)," Shah tweeted.

Answering the big question of why buy more HubSpot shares, Shah has a simple explanation.

"I'm a big believer in the long-term vision of HubSpot and the team driving it."

Shah said the purchase comes with shares falling after what he called "a pretty strong quarter."

"We added 10,800 net new customers in the quarter (well above the expected range), growing to about 300,000. Revenue, as reported grew 20%+."

The HubSpot co-founder also touched on the commentary that AI could disrupt the company.

"For AI agents in GTM (marketing/sales/service) to do their work they're going to need a platform that can provide the context they need and a work engine that can take action on their behalf. They need a customer platform they can *operate* to do what they need to do and drive outcomes."

Shah said AI is not going to reinvent CRM.

"They're going to use what's out there. They'll bias towards systems that have a great Agentic Experience — not just a great User Experience. (HubSpot will have both. Headless is great, but we don't think completely humanless is a good idea)."

Shah said millions of entrepreneurs could start businesses using the power of AI and HubSpot's mission is to "help them grow better."

"There's never been a more exciting time to be a builder."

Insider Purchases Vs. Analyst Ratings

Shah was not the only insider making a purchase of shares in recent days. The co-founder said HubSpot CEO Yamini Rangan and Board of Directors Chair Lorrie Norrington also bought shares.

Shah owns over 1.3 million shares of the company. He is worth $1.1 billion, according to an estimate from Forbes.

The insider purchases come as multiple analysts downgraded the stock and many cut their price targets on the stock, as well after the earnings results and updated guidance.

HubSpot Stock Price Action

HubSpot stock was up 0.45% to $179.80 in after-hours trading on Wednesday. Shares hit a new 52-week low and five-year low of $173.25 in the intraday trading session. HubSpot stock is now down 55.4% year-to-date in 2026 and down over 73% in the last 52 weeks.

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