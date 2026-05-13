Why Nvidia Bulls Are Suddenly Watching Nebius Ahead Of NVDA Earnings

For Nvidia investors, that matters because Nebius is increasingly being viewed as a real-time signal for AI infrastructure demand.

AI Infrastructure Demand Still Looks Strong

Nvidia sits at the center of the AI buildout, supplying GPUs powering hyperscaler expansion. That means companies rapidly scaling AI compute infrastructure can provide important clues about the durability of AI spending.

Nebius' latest moves appear to support the bullish case.

Alongside its earnings, the company disclosed plans for a gigawatt-scale AI data center campus in Missouri, underscoring the enormous physical infrastructure now being built around artificial intelligence.

Earlier this year, Nvidia also announced a $2 billion investment in Nebius, further tying the companies together in investors' minds.

The AI Trade Is Expanding Beyond Chips

Nebius' rise also highlights how the AI trade is broadening beyond semiconductor stocks.

Investors are increasingly tracking AI cloud providers, data-center operators and infrastructure companies as hyperscalers race to secure compute power.

Ahead of Nvidia earnings, Nebius' explosive growth is reinforcing one key market narrative: the AI infrastructure boom still appears to be accelerating.

Image via Shutterstock