What Is Going On With Marvell Stock On Wednesday?

China Exposure Remains In Focus

China accounted for 36% of Marvell’s revenue in fiscal 2025, down from 43% in fiscal 2024 and 2023, as per the company’s latest annual filing.

The latest AI-policy focus follows news that NVIDIA Corp CEO Jensen Huang joined President Donald Trump‘s China delegation after Trump personally called him, with a source saying Huang flew to Alaska to board Air Force One before NVIDIA later confirmed the invitation.

The backdrop remains tense: NVIDIA has said U.S.-approved versions of its chips still haven’t received clearance for sale in China. In contrast, Trump said he plans to ask President Xi Jinping to further open China to U.S. businesses during meetings in Beijing.

Marvell Expands AI Infrastructure Opportunity

Marvell built its reputation as a major fabless semiconductor company focused on high-speed infrastructure for data centers, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and 5G networks.

The company develops storage controllers, Ethernet switches, and optical connectivity products that support modern cloud and networking systems.

BofA Securities turned more bullish on Marvell as rising AI networking demand expands the company’s market opportunity.

BofA Sees Bigger AI Networking Opportunity

BofA raised its price forecast on Marvell to $200 from $125 while maintaining a Buy rating.

The firm increased its forecast for the AI networking market between 2026 and 2030, expecting the total addressable market to grow from about $6 billion to $14 billion.

The analysts said Ethernet transceivers would drive most of that growth, with co-packaged optics contributing a smaller share.

Analysts Highlight Marvell’s Market Position

BofA said Marvell remains well-positioned because it supplies key components used in high-speed optical networking products, including digital signal processors, amplifiers, and laser drivers.

The firm estimated Marvell could maintain roughly 60% to 70% market share in next-generation 800G and 1.6T networking products, potentially creating more than $1.2 billion in additional opportunities for its DSP business.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Marvell Technology is set to report earnings on May 27, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 76 cents (Up from 62 cents YoY)

: 76 cents (Up from 62 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $2.40 Billion (Up from $1.90 Billion YoY)

: $2.40 Billion (Up from $1.90 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 53.6x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $130.44. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Buy (Raises Target to $195.00) (May 4)

: Buy (Raises Target to $195.00) (May 4) Stifel : Buy (Raises Target to $140.00) (April 16)

: Buy (Raises Target to $140.00) (April 16) Oppenheimer: Outperform (Raises Target to $170.00) (April 15)

Price Action

MRVL Price Action: Marvell Technology shares were up 7.32% at $176.54 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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