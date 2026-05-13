SanDisk Stock Gains As Trump Taps Nvidia CEO For China Trip

China accounted for 28% of SanDisk’s fiscal 2025 revenue, according to an annual regulatory filing. The country accounted for 38% of its revenue in fiscal 2024 and 2023.

SanDisk built a global reputation as a leading provider of flash memory storage products by pioneering high-capacity memory cards, USB flash drives, and solid-state drives.

NVIDIA later confirmed that Huang joined at Trump’s invitation to support the administration’s goals. At the same time, Trump said he plans to ask Xi further to open China to U.S. businesses during meetings in Beijing.

In the same coverage, former U.S. Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez said the move is symbolically important but argued the U.S. is still far from any agreement with China on AI chip export controls—keeping regulatory uncertainty in play for the broader chip complex.

The stock gave up its gains after the market opened.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the August 13, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $32.80 (Up from 29 cents YoY)

: $32.80 (Up from 29 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $8.12 Billion (Up from $1.90 Billion YoY)

: $8.12 Billion (Up from $1.90 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 49.6x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $1023.83. Recent analyst moves include:

Bernstein : Outperform (Raises Target to $1700) (May 4)

: Outperform (Raises Target to $1700) (May 4) Citigroup : Buy (Raises Target to $1300) (May 1)

: Buy (Raises Target to $1300) (May 1) RBC Capital: Sector Perform (Raises Target to $1000) (May 1)

Price Action

SNDK Stock Price Activity: SanDisk shares were down 0.83% at $1444.00 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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