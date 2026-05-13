The Santa Clara, California-based chip giant, whose earnings are due next week, is worth roughly $5.3 trillion and recently surpassed the entire S&P 500 healthcare sector in market value, according to Barron's.

Essentially, Nvidia is proving to be more than just another mega-cap tech stock — it is increasingly the market's AI barometer.

AI Spending Has Become The Market's Core Narrative

The reason Nvidia's earnings now carry outsized importance is simple: the broader bull market is heavily tied to AI spending remaining strong.

Wells Fargo analysts recently raised Nvidia's price target to $315, projecting data center revenue could climb to $628 billion by fiscal 2029 as AI demand accelerates and capacity scales toward 25.2 gigawatts.

That makes Nvidia earnings less about one company's quarterly results and more about whether the market's dominant investment theme still has fuel.

The S&P 500 Is Increasingly Tied To AI Concentration

A strong Nvidia report could reinforce bullish sentiment across semiconductors, cloud infrastructure, utilities, nuclear power and AI software names.

A weak report, meanwhile, could pressure the exact stocks that have carried much of the index higher over the past year.

That is why traders may watch Nvidia's guidance next week as closely as they watch the Fed.

Fed minutes still shape expectations around interest rates and liquidity. But Nvidia now shapes expectations around AI capital spending — the very trade driving much of the market's momentum right now.

In other words, the market may no longer be asking only what the Fed will do next. It may also be asking whether Nvidia's AI boom still has room to run.

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