AMD Stock Gains As Trump Taps Nvidia CEO For China Trip

China is a key market for AMD.

The backdrop is ongoing pressure on advanced AI chip sales into China, with Nvidia saying in February that U.S.-approved versions of its chips still had not received clearance for sales there.

Former U.S. Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez said the trip is symbolically important, but he still sees the U.S. “far from reaching any agreement” on AI chip export controls.

AMD Expands Lineup

AMD also expanded its Ryzen PRO 9000 processor lineup for workstations, aiming to attract businesses and professionals handling demanding computing tasks such as content creation, simulations, data analysis, and AI-driven workloads.

The company said select models will, for the first time in commercial desktop systems, include AMD’s 3D V-Cache technology, which increases memory capacity to speed up data-heavy applications and improve performance for tasks such as rendering and real-time visualization.

AMD also designed the new processor lineup to support a wide range of workstation systems, from compact desktops to larger tower setups, with configurations ranging from six to 16 processing cores.

The company plans to launch the newest Ryzen PRO 9000 processors in the second half of 2026.

Technical Analysis

AMD is still in a powerful uptrend on longer-term measures, with the stock trading 32% above its 20-day SMA ($346.49) and 107.7% above its 200-day SMA ($220.25). That kind of separation usually signals strong demand, but it also raises the odds of sharper pullbacks if momentum cools.

RSI is the cleanest momentum read right now: at 77.37, it’s in overbought territory, suggesting the move is getting stretched and that buyers may be more selective at these levels. A secondary check is that MACD has been prone to whipsaws this year (a bearish cross in May 2025 followed by a bullish cross in June 2025), so traders may lean more on price/RSI than on smooth momentum.

From a structure standpoint, the stock’s recent swing high and the 52-week high both occurred in May, and the price is now pressing back toward that zone near the top of the range. The golden cross in July 2025 (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) remains a longer-term tailwind, but the near-term setup looks “extended” rather than “early.”

Key Resistance : $469.21 — the 52-week high from May, a natural supply zone if price stalls near prior peaks

: $469.21 — the 52-week high from May, a natural supply zone if price stalls near prior peaks Key Support: $346.49 — the 20-day SMA, a first trend-support area if the overbought condition unwinds

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the August 4, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $1.53 (Up from 48 cents YoY)

: $1.53 (Up from 48 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $11.28 Billion (Up from $7.68 Billion YoY)

: $11.28 Billion (Up from $7.68 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 149.4x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $419.77. Recent analyst moves include:

Mizuho : Outperform (Raises Target to $515.00) (May 12)

: Outperform (Raises Target to $515.00) (May 12) Citigroup : Neutral (Raises Target to $358.00) (May 7)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $358.00) (May 7) JP Morgan: Neutral (Raises Target to $385.00) (May 6)

Price Action

AMD Stock Price Activity: Advanced Micro Devices shares were trading higher by 2.31% at $458.64 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock