Intel Stock Surges As Jensen Huang Joins Trump's China Trip To Push For Market Access

The move is also consistent with a market backdrop where Nasdaq is leading early, with QQQ up 0.57% in premarket trading.

The discussions are framed around pushing China to further open to U.S. businesses, while U.S. restrictions on advanced AI chip sales to China remain a key overhang for the industry.

Analysts said China remains a critical market for Intel as booming demand for AI infrastructure tightens server-CPU supplies and pushes prices higher.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that China contributes more than 20% of Intel’s revenue, making the country especially important as shortages hit fourth- and fifth-generation Xeon processors. Intel warned customers that delivery times could stretch to six months.

Intel expects supply conditions to improve starting in the second quarter of 2026

Technical Analysis

Intel’s chart is still in “extended uptrend” mode: at $125.41, the stock is trading 38% above its 20-day SMA ($90.42) and 187.6% above its 200-day SMA ($43.37), indicating buyers have controlled the longer-term trend for months. The 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA, plus the golden cross (50-day SMA over the 200-day SMA) that formed in August 2025, reinforces that the primary trend remains up even if the stock chops around near-term.

Momentum is the bigger near-term question, and RSI is the cleanest lens right now: at 75.12, it’s overbought, meaning the rally is getting stretched and pullbacks can show up quickly even without a change in the bigger trend. A prior swing high in April and swing low in March also suggest the stock has been making wide, fast moves—typical behavior when momentum is strong but crowded.

From a levels standpoint, Intel is pressing toward its 52-week high zone, so traders will often watch for either a clean breakout or a rejection that triggers profit-taking back toward faster moving averages.

Key Resistance : $132.75 — the 52-week high area that often acts as a breakout trigger or rejection point

: $132.75 — the 52-week high area that often acts as a breakout trigger or rejection point Key Support: $90.42 — the 20-day SMA, a common “first pullback” area in strong uptrends

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 23, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 19 cents (Up from Loss of 10 cents YoY)

: 19 cents (Up from Loss of 10 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $14.40 Billion (Up from $12.86 Billion YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $74.04. Recent analyst moves include:

Mizuho : Neutral (Raises Target to $124.00) (May 12)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $124.00) (May 12) RBC Capital : Sector Perform (Maintains Target to $80.00) (May 4)

: Sector Perform (Maintains Target to $80.00) (May 4) Tigress Financial: Buy (Raises Target to $118.00) (April 30)

Price Action

INTC Stock Price Activity: Intel shares were up 2.58% at $123.72 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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