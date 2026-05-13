North American EV Demand Drops Sharply Despite Rising Global Sales, Iran War

EV demand across the globe surged in April as steep gas prices and uncertainty over the Iran war continued to drive a shift in consumer perception of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

EVs Decline In North America, Europe Posts Gains

Despite an uptick in registrations for EVs and plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), Benchmark Mineral Intelligence data, cited by Reuters on Tuesday, showcased a 28% decline in registrations across North America to 120,000 units in April. Global registrations for EVs and PHEVs came in at 1.6 million, illustrating a 6% YoY jump from April 2025, the report said.

Mexico was an outlier with sales nearly 50% higher so far this year, while Canada's 7% dip could rebound with the reintroduction of the incentives for the zero-emission vehicle (iZEV) program, according to the report.

On the other hand, Europe reported a 27% YoY jump to 400,000 units in April, the report said, also outlining a $235 billion commitment towards EVs by countries in the European Economic Area.

China’s Exports Remain Strong

Chinese automakers shipped over 400,000 units overseas in April, while total exports from January to April this year have already reached 1.4 million units, the report said, with over 22% EVs and PHEVs sold in Europe being of Chinese origin.

Amid strong overseas performance, April registrations were down 8% YoY in China’s domestic market to about 850,000 units. The report said that the decline can be attributed to the end of incentives in the country.

Gavin Newsom Says America Is Losing EV Race

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) decried the slowdown in the U.S.'s EV development efforts, slamming Trump for causing the dismantling of “good-paying jobs” and manufacturing capabilities, leading to the Chinese auto industry experiencing a surge in growth globally.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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