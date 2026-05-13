Anthropic Targets Law Firms With Custom Claude Cowork Legal AI Tools And Westlaw Integration

Anthropic on Tuesday unveiled expanded legal tools for Claude Cowork, enabling law firms to connect existing software and automate complex legal tasks at scale.

The release integrates platforms including Thomson Reuters‘ Westlaw, CourtListener, Definely, Courtroom5, Box and OpenAI-backed Harvey. Lawyers can now access case law databases, manage contracts and run deep legal research within a single interface.

From General Tool To Custom-Tailored

Unlike the initial Cowork launch in February, whose legal and sales plugins sparked the "SaaSpocalypse" sell-off, Tuesday's tools are specifically designed for specialized practice areas such as employment, privacy and product law.

Legal Disruption Is Just the Opening Act

The stakes in legal matters are particularly acute. Chief Justice John Roberts recently warned that AI will make it "really tough for young lawyers," noting that a partner can now have a statute reviewed in three minutes, work that previously could take a junior associate several days.

In February, Microsoft AI chief Mustafa Suleyman similarly predicted that most professional legal and white-collar tasks could be fully automated within 12 to 18 months.

More than 20,000 professionals registered for a recent Anthropic legal webinar, signaling strong enterprise demand.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.