Elon Musk's Tesla Launches Affordable Financing Plan After Dropping Out Of China's Top EV 10 Makers

Tesla Drops Out Of Top 10

BYD’s sales stood at 182,025 units in April, representing a 32.3% YoY decline, the report said. Tesla’s retail sales fell to over 25,956 units. The figure constituted a 9% YoY decline, but was down more than 50% when compared to March. However, Tesla was fifth in terms of total sales from January to April 2026 with 138,754 units.

New Financing Scheme

Coinciding with the April sales dip, Tesla also unveiled new, affordable financing options in the Chinese market, according to a CnEVPost report on Wednesday. The automaker is offering the new program on financing plan on the Model 3, Model Y and Y L units produced locally, and is available to consumers who complete the purchase by May 31, 2026.

Tesla is offering lower down payments and lower monthly payments, with an annualized interest rate at 0.92% and a new lump-sum payment due at the end of the loan.

Auto Industry Cautions Against China

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) also cautioned against China’s entry into the American auto industry, terming it a “disaster for American workers.”

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