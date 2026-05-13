Taiwan Semiconductor Expands AI Chip Production

Taiwan Semiconductor's board approved about $31.28 billion in capital spending to expand advanced chip manufacturing capacity, construct new fabs and install facility systems to support rising demand for AI, 5G and high-performance computing chips.

The company also approved up to $20 billion in additional investment for its wholly owned Arizona subsidiary, deepening its long-term U.S. expansion strategy.

Taiwan Semiconductor previously said it expects 2026 capital spending to land near the high end of its projected $52 billion to $56 billion range, driven by robust customer demand for AI infrastructure and advanced-node chips.

Raises Dividend As Revenue Surges

Taiwan Semiconductor also approved its first-quarter 2026 financial results. The company reported consolidated revenue of 1.13 trillion New Taiwan dollars and net income of 572.48 billion New Taiwan dollars. Diluted earnings per share came in at 22.08 New Taiwan dollars.

The results underscore continued strength in demand for advanced semiconductors used in artificial intelligence, 5G infrastructure and high-performance computing applications.

The company also increased its quarterly cash dividend to 7 New Taiwan dollars per share, up from 6 New Taiwan dollars previously.

Taiwan Semiconductor shares have gained 31% year to date and surged 104% over the past 12 months as investors continue betting on the global AI buildout.

Taiwan Semiconductor Technical Analysis

From a trend perspective, TSM is still in a clean bullish structure: the stock is trading 2.2% above its 20-day SMA ($392.19) and 28.8% above its 200-day SMA ($311.26), which keeps the longer-term bias pointed higher.

The 20-day SMA remains above the 50-day SMA, and the golden cross that formed in June 2025 (50-day moving above the 200-day) continues to act as a longer-term tailwind.

Momentum looks more "reset than stretched" right now, with RSI at 54.83—neutral and consistent with consolidation rather than a runaway move.

RSI is a quick way to gauge whether buying or selling pressure is getting overextended; in this case, it suggests TSM has room to move without immediately flashing an overbought warning like it did when RSI pushed above 70 in February.

The nearby levels are straightforward: bulls generally want to see price hold above the mid-$300s area to keep the uptrend intact, while the next upside test sits near the prior peak zone.

May remains an important reference point on the chart, with a recent swing high and the 52-week high both set in May, while the most recent swing low formed in March.

Key Resistance : $414.50 — a nearby ceiling close to the recent upper range and not far from the $420.00 52-week high zone

: $414.50 — a nearby ceiling close to the recent upper range and not far from the $420.00 52-week high zone Key Support: $360.50 — a prior buyer-defense area that sits near the broader pullback zone and below the 50-day SMA ($364.44)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $420.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Overweight (Raises forecast to $470.00) (April 22)

: Overweight (Raises forecast to $470.00) (April 22) DA Davidson : Buy (Maintains forecast to $450.00) (April 17)

: Buy (Maintains forecast to $450.00) (April 17) Needham: Buy (Raises forecast to $480.00) (April 16)

Taiwan Semiconductor Price Action

TSM Stock Price Activity: Taiwan Semiconductor shares were up 0.94% at $401.00 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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