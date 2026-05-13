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Ron DeSantis speaking at an event
May 13, 2026 12:06 AM 3 min read

Ron DeSantis Shares Tesla Cybercab Spotting In Miami, Says It'll Be Interesting To See 'How Locals React'

DeSantis Reacts To Miami Cybercab Sighting

DeSantis reposted a clip on X that appeared to show a Cybercab stopped at a traffic signal in Miami. "Cybercab in Miami. Be interesting to see how it performs and how locals react," the Republican governor wrote.

The sighting came days after Tesla held an "Autonomy Pop-Up" from April 29 to May 3 at Lummus Park during the Miami F1 Grand Prix Fan Fest. According to a report by Teslarati, the display featured a Tesla Cybertruck towing a production-intent Cybercab inside a transparent glass case marked "Future is Autonomous" through Miami Beach.

Tesla Targets Miami For Robotaxi Expansion

Tesla listed Miami among the cities it is targeting for robotaxi expansion in the first half of 2026, along with Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Orlando, Tampa and Las Vegas, according to coverage of its fourth-quarter earnings plans.

Musk Sets Ambitious Cybercab Production Goals

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla stock offers reasonable Momentum, but poor Value. The stock does provide a favorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long term.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 2.61% lower at $433.45 on Tuesday, sliding another 0.72% in after-market trading. The stock is within its 52-week trading range of $273.21 to $498.82, but down 1.05% year-to-date in 2026.

Photo Courtesy: Andrew Cline on Shutterstock.com

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