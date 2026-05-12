Palantir, Trump And Ukraine: Zelenskyy Signals Deeper Defense Tech Ties

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Zelenskyy said Tuesday in a post on X that he had a "good meeting" with Karp, calling Palantir "a renowned global company with strong potential."

He added that Ukraine sees areas where both sides can be useful to each other in strengthening "the defense of Ukraine, America, and our partners."

The Ukrainian president said the discussion covered technological development tied to both combat operations and civilian needs, adding that the two sides agreed their teams would remain in contact.

Palantir also leaned into the Ukraine defense narrative, saying in a post:

"The deployment of Palantir's software on the battlefield in Ukraine has helped defend the brave people of Ukraine against Russia's aggression since 2022 — and it will define how the entire West fights and wins for decades."

"We are proud to be part of it and to strengthen our partnership with Ukraine," the company added.

Politics of AI and Defense

The meeting comes as Palantir continues to position itself in President Donald Trump's good graces and as a core player in Western defense technology, with its software used in battlefield intelligence, targeting, data analysis and government operations.

Ukraine's war has become a proving ground for defense AI, autonomous systems and real-time intelligence tools.

A fresh endorsement from Zelenskyy could further sharpen investor focus on Palantir's government and defense business, particularly as President Trump's administration keeps U.S. military spending, Ukraine policy and defense-sector priorities in focus.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said cooperation with Palantir has helped provide a technological edge in the war, including analysis of air attacks, AI tools for reconnaissance data and planning for deep-strike operations, according to an Associated Press report.

Fedorov also said Ukraine and Palantir have built a platform that gives developers access to battlefield data for training AI models, with more than 100 companies already participating.

The Takeaway

Palantir's role in Ukraine is becoming part of the broader Trump-era conversation around U.S. defense technology, allied security and the future of AI-powered warfare.

PLTR Price Action: Palantir stock was down 2.07% at $134.05 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Over the past month, PLTR has gained about 2.9% versus a 8.8% rise in the S&P 500 and is down roughly 26% year-to-date compared to the index’s 7.5% gain.

Photo: PJ McDonnell / Shutterstock