For much of the AI boom, the race for dominance has largely looked like a U.S. battle between companies such as OpenAI, Anthropic and Elon Musk's xAI.

But JPMorgan believes Europe may finally have its own serious contender.

In a new note initiating coverage on Mistral AI, JPMorgan described the Paris-based startup as Europe's most valuable AI company and outlined what it sees as a potentially massive opportunity tied to "sovereign AI" — the growing push by governments and enterprises to gain more control over AI models, infrastructure and data.

The bank estimates a total addressable market of roughly $430 billion by 2030, driven primarily by enterprise AI spending and European AI cloud demand.

Europe's AI Independence Trade

Unlike many AI startups focused primarily on chatbot applications, Mistral has been building a broader AI stack spanning foundation models, enterprise deployment services, cloud infrastructure and coding tools.

JPMorgan said the company appears well positioned as European corporations increasingly seek alternatives to foreign AI providers and infrastructure. The bank noted that more than 60% of European enterprises plan to increase spending on sovereign AI over the next two years.

That theme is becoming central to Mistral's pitch.

The company has aggressively positioned itself around open-weight AI models and customization, an approach that contrasts with the more closed ecosystems associated with leading U.S. AI labs. JPMorgan noted that Mistral has built a large team of forward-deployed engineers focused on enterprise integration and deployment.

Europe's AI Ambitions Get Bigger

Mistral's ambitions are also extending beyond software.

JPMorgan said Mistral's annual recurring revenue reached roughly $400 million as of February 2026, with enterprise customers accounting for about 95% of revenue.

The bank also highlighted risks, including competition from larger U.S. AI companies, regulatory constraints in Europe and uncertainty surrounding the economics of open-weight AI models.

Still, the broader takeaway is becoming harder to ignore: the AI race may no longer be just Silicon Valley versus China. Europe increasingly wants its own champion too.

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