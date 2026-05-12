The company said the AI tools can automate troubleshooting, improve network operations and accelerate fiber deployments, while helping telecom operators reduce costs and improve customer experience.

Nokia added that operators will retain control over data, AI models and integrations through an open and secure framework. The company cited industry estimates projecting $6.2 billion in telecom investment in agentic AI by 2030.

Nokia said its new agentic AI platform can help telecom operators reduce customer churn, improve productivity across engineering, support and field teams, and speed up broadband deployments.

Sandy Motley, president of Fixed Networks, said the AI system leverages insights from more than 600 million broadband lines to help technicians and network teams identify and resolve issues proactively, often before customers notice problems.

Nokia Earnings Snapshot

Nokia recently reported first-quarter net sales of $5.26 billion (4.5 billion euros), up 4% from a year earlier but below analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Adjusted earnings came in at 6 cents per share, missing consensus estimates by 3% but rising 67% year over year.

The company's Network Infrastructure segment posted 6% sales growth, driven by a 20% increase in Optical Networks revenue. Mobile Infrastructure sales rose 3%, supported by gains in Core Software and Technology Standards. Revenue at Radio Networks was flat compared with the prior year.

For 2026, Nokia reaffirmed its comparable operating profit outlook of $2.34 billion to $2.93 billion (2.0 billion euros to 2.5 billion euros).

Analyst Ratings And ETF Exposure

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $10.33. Recent analyst moves include:

Argus Research : Upgraded to Buy (forecast $15.00) (April 27)

: Upgraded to Buy (forecast $15.00) (April 27) Morgan Stanley : Initiated with Overweight (forecast $8.00) (February 9)

: Initiated with Overweight (forecast $8.00) (February 9) JP Morgan: Overweight (Raises forecast to $8.00) (December 1, 2025)

Significance: Because NOK carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

NOK Price Action: Nokia shares were down 2.87% at $13.52 during premarket trading on Tuesday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $14.05, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock