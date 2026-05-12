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June 21, 2018 Mountain View CA USA - Close up of Waymo self driving car performing tests in a parking lot near Google's headquarters, south San Francisco bay area
May 12, 2026 6:56 AM 3 min read

Tesla Rival Waymo Recalls Nearly 3800 Robotaxis Over Software Issue Affecting Vehicles With Latest Self-Driving Stack

Software Issue Affects Waymo Fleet

The issue could likely cause the Robotaxis to drive on to flooded roads, Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday, citing a statement by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Responding to Benzinga, a Waymo spokesperson said that the company had "identified an area of improvement regarding untraversable flooded lanes specific to higher-speed roadways," leading the company to "file a voluntary software recall with NHTSA related to this scenario."

The spokesperson added that Waymo was working to "implement additional software safeguards" like refining "extreme weather operations," as well as "limiting access to areas where flash flooding might occur."

The recall comes following an incident on April 20 in San Antonio when an unoccupied Waymo vehicle entered a flooded lane. The company first filed for a voluntary recall on April 30.

Uber’s Robotaxi Bet

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi also outlined the self-driving sector as a “trillion-dollar” total addressable market during Uber’s first-quarter 2026 earnings call.

Tesla’s Robotaxi Efforts

Meanwhile, Tesla is also looking towards expanding its Robotaxi network as the Elon Musk-backed company recently ramped up its operations in Texas with over 20 unsupervised Robotaxis in Austin and three each in Houston and Dallas.

Tesla also expanded production of the Cybercab, which could provide a boost to the company’s Robotaxi ambitions in the U.S.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Alphabet offers excellent Momentum, Quality and Growth, while also providing a favorable price trend in the short and long term.

Price Action: GOOGL declined 3.62% to $386.30 during pre-market trading on Tuesday.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Image via Shutterstock

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