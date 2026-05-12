Box CEO Aaron Levie Predicts Huge Consulting Gold Rush As AI Agents 'Rewire' Businesses

Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Aaron Levie on Monday said AI agents are poised to reshape how companies operate, arguing the shift could spark a consulting and services boom larger than the cloud computing transition.

AI Agents Could Spark Massive Enterprise

Levie posted on X that the rise of AI agents represents a fundamentally different kind of technological change than previous enterprise shifts.

He said earlier transitions, such as analog to digital in the 1990s and on-premise systems to cloud computing in the 2000s, created major consulting waves, but the current shift is likely to be even more significant.

"The need and opportunity for professional services and FDEs to deploy agents right now is massive," Levie wrote, adding that AI agents "fundamentally change the underlying workflows of an organization."

He said, unlike past upgrades that mainly changed software delivery models, AI agents directly "rewire the business process itself," requiring companies to rethink how work is structured.

Levie noted that implementation will vary widely across industries, saying that "bringing agents to marketing in CPG will look different from marketing in healthcare," and that even within companies, each department will require customized systems.

He also highlighted technical hurdles, including data modernization, access controls and ongoing maintenance as AI models evolve.

"That's an insane amount of technical and domain-specific process work to be done," he wrote.

AI Agents Transform Airbnb, OpenAI And Salesforce

CEO Brian Chesky noted that one engineer could now do work once handled by 20 people, alongside stronger AI-driven customer support performance.

The project was also expected to combine on-device processing with cloud computing to balance fast responses and more complex AI tasks.

The rollout included developer tools, more than 60 MCP components, and a governance layer called Agent Fabric for managing multi-system AI deployments.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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