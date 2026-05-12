Names Vik Malyala Chief Business Officer

The company said Malyala will oversee business development and strategic relationships with major technology partners. He previously served as senior vice president of Technology & AI and president and managing director of EMEA at Supermicro.

CEO Charles Liang said Vik Malyala has played a key role in strengthening the company's growth foundation and, with his extensive leadership experience and deep knowledge of Supermicro, is well-positioned to help drive the company's next phase of expansion, particularly as demand grows for its DCBBS solutions.

Malyala brings nearly three decades of experience in semiconductor engineering, ASIC development and high-performance computing systems. Supermicro said he has played a key role in advancing the company's AI, HPC and liquid-cooling technologies while helping strengthen partnerships across its Total IT Solutions portfolio.

Super Micro Earnings Snapshot

Earlier this month, the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 net sales of $10.2 billion, more than doubling from a year earlier. Gross margin improved to 9.9% from 6.3% in the prior quarter.

Supermicro reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 guidance issued on May 5. The company expects fourth-quarter revenue between $11 billion and $12.5 billion. It also forecast GAAP earnings of 53 cents to 67 cents per diluted share and non-GAAP earnings of 65 cents to 79 cents per diluted share.

For fiscal 2026, Supermicro expects total net sales between $38.9 billion and $40.4 billion.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price forecast of $30.80. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Equal-Weight (Lowers Forecast to $34.00) (May 7)

: Equal-Weight (Lowers Forecast to $34.00) (May 7) Rosenblatt : Buy (Raises Forecast to $40.00) (May 6)

: Buy (Raises Forecast to $40.00) (May 6) JP Morgan: Neutral (Raises Forecast to $32.00) (May 6)

Super Micro Price Action

SMCI Price Action: Super Micro Computer shares were down 1.19% at $33.11 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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