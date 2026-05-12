Kevin O'Leary Warns CCP-Linked Bots Are Targeting America's AI Push Ahead Of Trump's China Visit

On Monday, Investor Kevin O’Leary alleged that increased online misinformation is linked to U.S. efforts to expand electrical grid capacity and artificial intelligence computing infrastructure.

O'Leary Alleges China-Linked Online Influence Spike

O'Leary made the comments in a post on X, arguing that efforts to expand America's power grid and AI compute capacity are being met with coordinated online pushback.

"Who would want us to stop building our electrical grid? Who would wanna stop us from having compute capacity to develop AI? Which adversary would want that? There’s only one. It’s China," O'Leary wrote.

He claimed there has been "an immediate spike in misinformation" across platforms, including Instagram and X, following announcements related to national AI infrastructure development.

"Why is this happening across America? Why every time we announce national defense in terms of giving us compute power do we get pounded by all of these IP addresses?" he said, suggesting that some accounts may be bots or coordinated actors using proxy networks.

O'Leary said he believes these accounts are linked to the Chinese Communist Party, adding, "These are proxies for the Chinese government… This is the CCP at work here. There's no question about it."

O'Leary AI Data Center Plan, China Claims And US Grid Warning

Earlier, O’Leary proposed a large AI data center project in Utah and warned that the U.S. risked losing its edge in AI due to energy constraints and foreign influence concerns.

The "Stratos" project was planned as a multi-gigawatt facility spanning tens of thousands of acres, but its approval was delayed after local opposition.

O'Leary said it would rely on on-site natural gas power generation linked to the Ruby Pipeline.

He also warned that U.S. AI policy discussions should not include Chinese researchers, arguing that China was rapidly expanding its power and data center capacity and posed a strategic challenge in the global AI race.

US–China AI Talks

The United States and China had considered formal talks on AI amid rising competition in the sector.

AI had been expected to be discussed during a possible Trump–Xi summit in Beijing, marking the first structured AI engagement between the two countries.

The talks would have focused on risks such as autonomous weapons, system instability and misuse of advanced AI.

President Donald Trump had been expected to arrive in Beijing on Wednesday for the meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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