Sundar Pichai Highlights Major Cross-Platform Messaging Upgrade

On Monday, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced the milestone on X, writing, "Today, we're starting to roll out end-to-end encryption for RCS messaging between Android and iPhone users!"

Sameer Samat, president of Android Ecosystem, called it a "big news" moment, saying the new system "replaces outdated SMS with a more secure & private way to chat, no matter what phone you have."

How End-To-End Encrypted RCS Between iPhone And Android Works

With the update, messages exchanged between supported Android and iPhone devices are encrypted so that only the sender and recipient can read them.

The system is based on the GSMA's Universal Profile for RCS.

Apple first introduced RCS support with iOS 18 in September 2024, adding typing indicators, read receipts and improved media sharing.

The company pledged encrypted RCS support in 2025, with testing beginning earlier this year.

Carrier Support And Availability

Apple said the feature remains in beta and will roll out gradually over the coming months for both new and existing RCS conversations.

Users must enable RCS in device settings, though encryption is switched on by default where supported.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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