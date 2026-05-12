Ford Takes On Elon Musk's Tesla Energy Business With New Battery Storage Push

Ford Energy To Commence Deliveries In 2027

The company will begin deliveries in late 2027, according to an official statement released by the automaker on Monday. Ford shared that the company’s DC Block will be a 20-foot-long containerized storage system with 512 Ah LFP prismatic cells and is touted to be its flagship.

It will be offered in two configurations: the FE-250, which is a two-hour system and the FE-450, a four-hour system. Each unit weighs over 43.5 tonnes.

Ford Energy has touted that the system can operate in the temperature range of -35°C to +55°C. It can also operate at an altitude of approximately 4000m with no derating. It also has an ingress protection (IP) rating of IP55. The company also shared that it is designed to operate for at least 20 years.

Ford Energy vs Tesla Energy

Ford’s EV Rejig

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Ford provides a favorable price trend in the short and long term.

Price Action: F declined 2.19% to $12.05 at market close on Monday, but surged 0.34% to $12.09 during the after-hours trading session.

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