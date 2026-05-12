OpenAI and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) have reportedly agreed to cap their total revenue-sharing payments at $38 billion.

This cap could potentially strengthen OpenAI’s long-term appeal to investors as it gears up for a public offering, which might occur as early as the end of this year, reported The Information on Monday.

OpenAI and Microsoft did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comments.

The Renegotiated Terms

Microsoft would continue to hold a license to OpenAI’s intellectual property for models and products through 2032, though the license will now be non-exclusive. The revised terms also remove Microsoft’s obligation to pay a revenue share to OpenAI. OpenAI will continue making revenue share payments to Microsoft through 2030 at the same percentage, subject to a total cap.

Nadella Takes Stand

A video deposition from Microsoft executive Michael Wetter revealed that Microsoft had recognized about $9.5 billion in revenue from its OpenAI partnership as of March 2025.

Musk had earlier said Microsoft's $10 billion investment in OpenAI convinced him the company was abandoning its nonprofit roots, prompting him to launch a legal probe over fears it was "trying to steal the charity." Nadella responded that the partnership was always commercial, with Microsoft offering discounted computing resources in exchange for business and marketing benefits.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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