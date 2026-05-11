Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt once told graduates that understanding life's purpose may require stepping away from the very technology that defines modern life.

A Question About Life In A Digital Age

Speaking at Carnegie Mellon University's 112th commencement in 2009, Schmidt used his keynote address to challenge students to rethink how they define meaning and success in an always-connected world.

"What is the meaning of life?" he asked, calling it "the correct question to ask at a university," before suggesting that the answer lies in how people choose to live after graduation.

Disconnect To Reconnect With Humanity

Schmidt urged graduates to temporarily step away from screens to focus on real-world relationships.

"To figure this out, you need to actually turn off your computer. I know this is difficult. You need to turn off your phone," he said, adding, "You need to actually look at the people who are near you and around you."

He highlighted that while technology preserves memories and information, it can also distract people from what matters most: human connection.

Living For The Future, Not The Past

The former tech executive encouraged students not to become trapped by digital permanence or past experiences.

"In a world where everything is remembered and kept forever… you should live for the future and the things that you really care about," he said.

Human Connection Over Digital Noise

Schmidt also highlighted shared human values, noting that people across backgrounds "want a great and safe world" and "prosperity and peace."

He closed with a reminder that curiosity and resilience define progress, and that life's most meaningful moments often come from simple human experiences rather than screens or systems.

Schmidt's Journey To Becoming A Billionaire

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Schmidt currently has an estimated net worth of $63.3 billion.

Born in Washington, D.C., in 1955, Schmidt attended Princeton University before completing a Ph.D. in computer science at the University of California, Berkeley.

He began his career at Sun Microsystems and later served as CEO of Novell before being recruited in 2001 by Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

Schmidt went on to lead Google as CEO from 2001 to 2011, overseeing the company's growth and its 2004 public listing.

He then transitioned to the role of executive chairman. Following the creation of Alphabet in 2015, he continued in the same position at the parent company before stepping into a technology advisory role in 2017.

Beyond Silicon Valley, Schmidt has also been active in public policy, serving on President Barack Obama's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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