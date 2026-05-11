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Image showing Nvidia backing IREN and Coreweave Logo with reverse arrows
May 11, 2026 11:11 AM 2 min read

Nvidia's IREN Deal Looks Increasingly Like A CoreWeave Repeat

The sequence immediately drew comparisons to CoreWeave, another Nvidia-aligned AI infrastructure company that became one of the biggest beneficiaries of Wall Street's AI spending frenzy.

The CoreWeave Pattern

That financing spree followed years of aggressive capital raises tied to Nvidia-powered AI compute deployments, including a $2.3 billion debt facility in 2023 collateralized by Nvidia GPUs.

Now investors are seeing a remarkably similar pattern emerge with IREN.

Nvidia: Beyond Selling Chips

The bigger implication is that Nvidia may no longer be acting solely as a semiconductor supplier. Instead, the company increasingly appears to be helping shape the broader AI infrastructure ecosystem needed to sustain long-term GPU demand.

That matters because AI infrastructure has become extraordinarily capital-intensive. Building large-scale GPU clusters now requires billions of dollars in financing, massive power access, and long-duration compute commitments.

In that environment, Nvidia-backed infrastructure players may find it easier to attract institutional capital eager to gain exposure to the AI buildout beyond simply buying chip stocks.

For investors, the IREN-CoreWeave comparison may signal that Nvidia's AI strategy is evolving into something much larger than hardware alone.

Image created using AI via ChatGPT

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