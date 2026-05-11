Elon Musk's One Move Turns 'Massive Losses' To 'Significant Profitability': Cathie Wood

Elon Musk's AI push looks like one of the costliest bets in tech.

xAI — which Wood referred to as "SpaceXAI" — is pivoting from "massive losses at Colossus to significant profitability as a neocloud" thanks to its deal with Anthropic and what she estimated could become $5 billion to $6 billion-plus in annualized revenue.

The Infrastructure Pivot

The key idea behind the bullish thesis is not necessarily xAI's chatbot business. It is infrastructure monetization.

Instead of operating Colossus purely as an internal AI training expense, Musk's ecosystem appears to be positioning the compute network as a high-demand AI cloud layer capable of serving external model developers and enterprise workloads. In effect, the same infrastructure that once represented a giant cash burn could now become a revenue-generating AI utility.

That shift is why Wood called it a "brilliant SpaceX move." See below.

The comments also arrived as a trademark filing for "SpaceXAI" surfaced through the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, adding fuel to speculation that Musk's AI ambitions are becoming increasingly integrated across his broader empire.

AI Economics Changing Fast

The bigger story may be what this says about the economics of AI itself.

For much of the past two years, investors largely viewed AI infrastructure as a scale game dominated by hyperscalers and mega-cap tech firms willing to absorb steep losses.

But if Musk's network can successfully monetize excess compute demand through partnerships and cloud-style services, it could offer a different template: turning AI infrastructure from a cost center into a standalone profit engine.

And in the AI race, that may matter more than the chatbot war itself.

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