Alibaba Pushes Qwen Into Everyday Shopping

The integration will connect Qwen to more than 4 billion products across Alibaba's marketplaces while enabling AI agents to manage logistics tracking, refunds, delivery updates, and after-sales services.

Alibaba also plans to launch a Qwen-powered shopping assistant on Taobao featuring AI-driven tools such as virtual try-ons, automatic discount calculations, and low-price tracking.

The company has already expanded Qwen across its ecosystem, including food delivery, hotel bookings, flight reservations, and movie ticket purchases, enabling users to complete tasks via text or voice commands within a single AI interface.

Analysts Say Conversational Shopping Could Unlock Long-Term Growth

Chen Liteng, an analyst at Hangzhou-based consultancy 100ec.cn, told the SCMP on Monday that the Qwen-Taobao integration signals a shift from keyword-based e-commerce toward "conversational shopping," where AI handles product discovery, price comparisons, and purchasing through natural interactions.

Analysts at SWS Research told the SCMP that Chinese internet companies are increasing AI investments to improve efficiency and drive future monetization, adding that AI integration could strengthen long-term revenue growth.

Veteran technology analyst Ma Jihua told the Global Times on Monday that China's e-commerce market is moving beyond competition based only on pricing and delivery speed toward a model focused on operational efficiency and user experience, making deeper AI integration increasingly important.

Jihua added that embedding AI directly into shopping workflows could lower consumer decision-making costs, improve engagement, and increase user retention across Alibaba's platforms.

Alibaba Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Alibaba is set to report earnings on May 13, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : $1.12 (Down from $1.73 YoY)

: $1.12 (Down from $1.73 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $35.23 Billion (Up from $32.58 Billion YoY)

: $35.23 Billion (Up from $32.58 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 24.6x (Suggests fair valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $191.70. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Overweight (Lowers forecast to $186.00) (April 14)

: Overweight (Lowers forecast to $186.00) (April 14) Susquehanna : Positive (Lowers forecast to $170.00) (March 26)

: Positive (Lowers forecast to $170.00) (March 26) JP Morgan: Overweight (Lowers forecast to $205.00) (March 20)

Technical Analysis

From a trend perspective, BABA is holding above its shorter-term trend gauges: it's trading 2.1% above the 20-day SMA ($134.85) and 4.5% above the 50-day SMA ($131.78), which keeps the near-term structure constructive.

The bigger hurdle is overhead supply, with shares still trading 5.2% below the 100-day SMA ($145.25) and 7.4% below the 200-day SMA ($148.68), so rallies can still run into "sell the bounce" behavior.

MACD is the cleaner momentum read right now: it's above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to improving momentum versus the prior downswing. In plain terms, that setup suggests downside pressure is easing, but price still needs to reclaim longer-term moving averages to fully confirm a trend turn.

The crossover picture explains the tug-of-war: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (bullish), but the 50-day SMA remains below the 200-day SMA after the death cross in April (bearish longer-term backdrop). That mix often produces choppy trade where dips get bought near support, but breakouts can fail until the longer-term trend repairs.

Key levels are tight enough to matter for the next swing. A push through resistance can shift the conversation back toward the 100-day/200-day zone, while a breakdown risks reopening the April swing-low area.

Key Resistance : $139.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall

: $139.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall Key Support: $129.00 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in

Zooming out, the stock is up 5.67% over the last 12 months, but it's still well off the $192.67 52-week high and above the $103.71 52-week low. That positioning fits a "rebuild" phase: recovering off the April low, but still needing follow-through to turn the longer-term trend convincingly higher.

Alibaba Price Action

BABA Price Action: Alibaba shares were down 1.92% at $137.36 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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