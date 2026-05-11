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May 11, 2026 6:38 AM 3 min read

Tesla Rivals Rivian, Lucid Say 'Restrictive' Dealership Laws Are Hurting EV Adoption In US

Dealership Laws Posing Challenges

On Monday, Business Insider published an interview with executives from Rivian and Lucid, sharing views on the laws that could hinder EV adoption, as automakers can not control pricing and educate first-time EV buyers.

Rivian’s director of state public policy, Beau Whitman, lamented the situation in Ohio, where the EV company cannot sell vehicles, but prospective customers in the state could get vehicles serviced. Customers may have to pay to get temporary Illinois tags before completing power-of-attorney forms, the report said.

Whitman called the dealership laws “restrictive,” “complicated,” and “convoluted.” Whitman’s comments were refuted by the Ohio Automobile Dealers Association, which pointed out that the company can sell vehicles via a dealership of its choice, the report said.

Daniel Witt, who is the head of public policy, also criticized the laws, sharing that they can create some “awkward” interactions with customers, also acknowledging that sales representatives weren’t “legal experts” and dealt with several “red lines.”

Dealership Laws And Tesla

U.S. laws prohibit manufacturers from selling their cars directly to customers, requiring prospective buyers to purchase vehicles via dealerships.

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Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Tada Images / Shutterstock

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