Daniel Newman, CEO of The Futurum Group, praised Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) for its strategic investment approach, despite concerns about an AI bubble.

Newman took to X on Sunday to laud the tech giant for using its free cash flow to invest in the ecosystem that will enable it to grow larger and generate more cash flow.

He stated, “AI Bubble bears will call it circular financing. I call it prudent investing.”

Nvidia Expands AI Investment Push

Analysts Question Nvidia Strategy

Benzinga's Edge Rankings place Nvidia in the 98th percentile for growth and the 97th percentile for quality, reflecting its strong performance in both areas. Benzinga’s screener allows you to compare Nvidia’s performance with its peers.

NVDA Price Action: On a year-to-date basis, Nvidia stock surged 15.40%, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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